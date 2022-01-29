$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,463. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.