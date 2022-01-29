$1.54 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.
CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.
Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $118.04.
Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
