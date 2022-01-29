$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.75. 1,840,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.40. CME Group has a twelve month low of $177.91 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

