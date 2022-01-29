-$1.08 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. 147,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.