$0.99 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

