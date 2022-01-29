$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

ES stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

