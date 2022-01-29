$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 97,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

