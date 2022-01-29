$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

