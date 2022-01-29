$0.81 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.91. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

