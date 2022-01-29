$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Navient posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.