$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.23. 2,449,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $99.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.