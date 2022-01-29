-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s earnings. Credit Suisse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Suisse Group.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

NYSE CS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

