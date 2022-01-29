$0.56 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:TNET opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

