$0.41 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $9.39 on Friday, hitting $192.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

