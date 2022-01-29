$0.36 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.42. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. 18,155,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,041,695. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

