$0.34 EPS Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

PANL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 90,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

