-$0.33 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.26). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CURI opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

