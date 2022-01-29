$0.15 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 372,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,176,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,358. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Immersion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Immersion by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

