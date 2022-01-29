-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Dycom Industries also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of DY traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 154,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

