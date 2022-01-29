-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

RGLS stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

