$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

CHRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 56,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

