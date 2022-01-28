Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

