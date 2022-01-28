Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Zscaler stock opened at $223.08 on Monday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

