Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 75,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

