Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262,620 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.09. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

