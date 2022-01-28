Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

