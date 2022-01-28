Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.21 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock valued at $320,112,769 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.