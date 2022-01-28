Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $183.52 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.54 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

