Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 90,571 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,571 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $119,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $136.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.17 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.