Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to “Buy”

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $198,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

