Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.60 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

