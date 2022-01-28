Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Hold

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.43. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

