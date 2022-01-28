Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Strong Sell

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCSG. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 150,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,890 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.