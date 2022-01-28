Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $295.00 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of U traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,247. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

