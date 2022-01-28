Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 12,175,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,937. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

