Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $7.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.53 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 12,175,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,937. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.