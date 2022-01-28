Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.18. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 523,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,381,930. Devon Energy has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

