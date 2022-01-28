Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $961.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $961.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $972.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 8,342,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,918. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.