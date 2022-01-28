Zacks: Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $5.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $5.55. KLA reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.76.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $361.80 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

