Zacks: Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.15. Groupon reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 128,076 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.56. Groupon has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

