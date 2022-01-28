Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

