Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $113.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

