Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

