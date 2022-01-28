Zacks: Analysts Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

MIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

