Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

