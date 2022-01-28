Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Kilroy Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

