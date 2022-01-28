Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Employers posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

