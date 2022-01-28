Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.44. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRK traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.94. 223,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

