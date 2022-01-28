Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.36. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.