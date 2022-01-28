YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.22. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 31,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $53,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

