Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 88,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,128,370 shares.The stock last traded at $43.70 and had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

